Turkey Trot '25 | Sponsors

25A Public Square

Lawrenceburg, TN 38464, USA

Gold Sponsor
$500
  • Logo featured prominetly on race shirts
  • Table set up at Start/Finish line
  • Business spotlight on event social media
  • Opportunity to provide promotional items for swag bags
Community Sponsor
$250
  • Business name on race shirts
  • Busness name on event signage
  • Business recognized on social media
  • Opportunity to provide promotional items for swag bags
Friend of the Trot
$50
  • Name listed on race signage
  • Social media thank-you
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing