Moms of Lawrence County
Turkey Trot '25 | Sponsors
25A Public Square
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464, USA
Gold Sponsor
$500
Logo featured prominetly on race shirts
Table set up at Start/Finish line
Business spotlight on event social media
Opportunity to provide promotional items for swag bags
Community Sponsor
$250
Business name on race shirts
Busness name on event signage
Business recognized on social media
Opportunity to provide promotional items for swag bags
Friend of the Trot
$50
Name listed on race signage
Social media thank-you
