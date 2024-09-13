2024 Better than Work Golf Tournament Sponsorship

Title Sponsor
$1,500
8 Golfers play in tournament, major signage at the event as Title Sponsor
Co-Sponsor
$1,250
8 Golfers play in tournament; prominent signage at the event.
Lunch Sponsor
$600
4 Golfers play in tournament; signage at the 19th hole
Buckle Sponsor
$750
4 Golfers play in tournament; signage at the event; present buckles to winners
Drink Cart Sponsor
$400
2 Golfers play in tournament; your name or logo appears on the beverage cart **Everyone stops here!
Longest Drive Sponsor
$250
2 Golfers plays in tournament; Your name or logo appears on the longest drive tee hole
Closet to Tee Sponsor
$250
2 Golfers plays in tournament; your name or logo appears on the closest drive tee hole
Hole in One Sponsor
$250
2 Golfers plays in tournament; your name or logo appears on the hole in one tee box
Tee Sponsor
$50
Your name or logo appears on every tee box
