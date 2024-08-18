😎 Paddle and Feast on the Riverbank 🍷

Join the Eco-School Network and Portland footbag community for a guided kayak/stand-up paddleboarding excursion along the Narrows, a magical spot along the Willamette River in West Linn. Following your paddle adventure, come ashore for a three-course BBQ salmon dinner and enjoy good music and good company right off the water at a Willamette Park shelter.

Event includes:

Use of a kayak or SUP (if you don’t have one) and PFD

PNW-inspired dinner (appetizers, salmon feast and dessert)

Local wine and beer (nonalcoholic beverages available too)

Guided 3-hour paddle tour for confident paddlers ages 16 and older.





Event will take place August 18, 2024, 1:00pm. to 8:00pm.





All proceeds go to support Eco-School Network’s statewide expansion.