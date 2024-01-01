VBS Volunteer Appreciation Dinner

Hello VBS volunteers,

We could not have hosted our second standalone VBS without you. It has been a joy to ideate, decorate, sing, dance, and do everything in between with you! As a small token of our appreciation, we are hosting a celebratory dinner on Sunday, June 30th in the Gym after service.

If you're available and able, please come to the gym at 5:30pm to help set up. We will begin promptly at 6:00pm.





RSVP by Thursday, June 27.

*All children must be included in the RSVP for an accurate dinner headcount.





See you there!