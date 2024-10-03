AACCF Membership

Qualifications for Former Students
To become a member as a former student, a candidate must:
Have attended the Collège Classique Féminin for at least one full academic year.
Have successfully completed the academic year at the Collège Classique Féminin.
Be a graduate of the Collège Classique Féminin.
Show support for the Association and its programs by paying an annual membership fee of $50.
Qualifications for Former Students
To become a member as a former student, a candidate must:
Have attended the Collège Classique Féminin for at least one full academic year.
Have successfully completed the academic year at the Collège Classique Féminin.
Be a graduate of the Collège Classique Féminin.
Show support for the Association and its programs by paying an annual membership fee of $50.
Membership- Faculty Members and Educational Staff
$50
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Faculty Members and Educational Staff
To become a member as a faculty member, a candidate must:
Be a current or former member of the faculty or educational staff of the Collège Classique Féminin.
Show support for the Association and its programs by paying an annual membership fee of $25.
Faculty Members and Educational Staff
To become a member as a faculty member, a candidate must:
Be a current or former member of the faculty or educational staff of the Collège Classique Féminin.
Show support for the Association and its programs by paying an annual membership fee of $25.
Membership- Friends and Family Associates
$50
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Friends and Family Associates
To become a member as a friend or family associate, a candidate must:
Be a friend or relative of a Collège Classique Féminin graduate.
Show support for the Association and its programs by paying an annual membership fee of $25.
Friends and Family Associates
To become a member as a friend or family associate, a candidate must:
Be a friend or relative of a Collège Classique Féminin graduate.
Show support for the Association and its programs by paying an annual membership fee of $25.