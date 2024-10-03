AACCF Membership

Membership- Former Students
Qualifications for Former Students To become a member as a former student, a candidate must: Have attended the Collège Classique Féminin for at least one full academic year. Have successfully completed the academic year at the Collège Classique Féminin. Be a graduate of the Collège Classique Féminin. Show support for the Association and its programs by paying an annual membership fee of $50.
Membership- Faculty Members and Educational Staff
Faculty Members and Educational Staff To become a member as a faculty member, a candidate must: Be a current or former member of the faculty or educational staff of the Collège Classique Féminin. Show support for the Association and its programs by paying an annual membership fee of $25.
Membership- Friends and Family Associates
Friends and Family Associates To become a member as a friend or family associate, a candidate must: Be a friend or relative of a Collège Classique Féminin graduate. Show support for the Association and its programs by paying an annual membership fee of $25.
