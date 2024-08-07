San Diego Social Leagues's 5th Mulligan

Gain the competitive edge with a single digit handicap. Arabian Prince or Professor X, is an American rapper, record producer, and DJ. He was a founding member of N.W.A. Play with a legend that bought his first golf clubs with his first check!
Olden Polynice - NBA retired (Clippers, Supersonics, Kings)
$100
Every great team has a big man! Gain the height advantage to see the pin over the hill. As a professional rebounder, Olden will give your team the Mulligans you need to win! Plus gain insights to basketball from the HOF/FoxSports Analyst.
Jyles Tucker - NFL (SD Chargers)
$100
As a former American football linebacker, Jyles hits the ball like a running back scarred for its life! He was originally signed by the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2007. He played college football at Wake Forest. Tucker was also a member of the Carolina Panthers.
Jeff Garcia - NFL retired (49's)
$100
Will this former 49er's all pro football player QB his team to victory? Maybe the team will adopt the theme song from Nada Surf, "Popular." As they hoist their captain after shooting darts to win. Jeff is a 4x All Star QB on a crusade for teen mental health & help you win all the marbles!
Debbe Dunning - Actress, Model, Producer
$100
The true question here, Will Debbe aka Heidi Keppert from ABC's hit series, Home Improvement, have a Binford 5,000 club in her golf bag? Win a chance to get travel tips from the producer/host of "Debbe Dunning's Dude Ranch Round Up!" "Birdies" tell me she knows golf!
Philip Smithey -Actor
$100
Tee off with a Thesbian, Philip Smithey, an actor, comedian, and writer from Dallas, Texas with over 50 TV and film appearances, over 25 national commercials, and nearly 30 stage plays to date. He can be seen as a regular on the Netflix series Murderville, as well as the Hulu series Johnson, currently in its 4th season on the Bounce network. Philip is also the current president of The Collaborative, a nonprofit company dedicated to providing education, production, and networking opportunities for actors.
Sofia Arthur - Golf Influencer, Long Drive Competitor
$100
Sofia Arthur, aka SofiaTheSwede, a health nut with a brutally positive attitude powered by early mornings at the gym and adrenaline fueled Long Drive competitions. She takes pride in making genuine connections with people on and off the course and sees golf as an incredible platform for social, business and charity opportunities.
Born and raised in Sweden now calling San Diego CA home is a recent golf fanatic as of 2019. After catching the eye of a long driver at a local tournament a year into golfing she dove head first into the Long Drive world now pursuing titles on the World Long Drive & Ultimate Long Drive tours.
With a current record of 371yds as her longest drive at a Ultimate Long Drive event in 2023 she knows there’s more in the tank and is excited to continue to push the limits
Celebrity Chef Mike Minor
$100
Enjoy the treats cooked up by the skills of Celebrity chef Mike Minor. His rare birdies are a feast! Mike is a chopped champion on the Food Network....will it spill over to the golf course?
Marq Hawkins (Dj Cli-N-Tel) - Professor, Director, Writer
$100
DJ Cli-N-Tel has more than 30 years in the entertainment business as a musician, director, writer, and educator. Professor Hawkins is a Hip Hop scholar with stories left to be told on the greens.
Jeremy Townsend - Pro Skater, Golftics
$100
An adventure waiting to happen....Jeremy Townsend will quickly punch the ball 300+ yards and misty flip into your heart! A former x-games contestant that loves the sounds of birds while drinking a fireball!
Charlie Ashby - World Record holder
$100
As close to scratch golfer as a racing enthusiasts gets....oh he also holds the world record in fastest time Genesis car with Hoonigans. Race to bid on Charlie. Side note he is cousins to Charlie that found the golden ticket. JS
Coach Patrick Kelly - San Diego Strike Force
$100
Every great team starts with the coach! We will find out on Nov 18, if the saying rings true for Coach Kelly as he takes his game from the football field to the golf course. Start running laps now if you plan to be a slacker. The San Diego Strike Force coach is ready with a whistle as he drains 40ft putts!
Wesley Dwaine - Comedian, Actor, Golftics
$100
Wesley Dwaine is a hoot! He will always have at least one good shot, & shots waiting for the team! It's about to get Koo Koo!!!! Don't let his plus 17 handicap fool ya....
Louie Zamora
$100
An inline skater with several podium finishes for x-games and Gravity Games. Louie also created some of the most important skate brands in the industry. Will this be your teammate that helps boost you to glory? After the round maybe you can learn how to soul grind.
18 Mulligans - Team countononeself
$200
We don't need no stinking badges......Need a warm up shot each time? With this bid the team picks a different player to hit 2 strokes on each hole. Double your chance to win & double the fun.....with DoubleMint gum?
All the Glory Bid - VIP Golfer
$50
Don't feel like golfing? or cannot make the tournament? Win all the bragging rights with this bid! You didn't even show up and still won charity golfer VIP!
