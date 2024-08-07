San Diego Social Leagues's 5th Mulligan

Sofia Arthur, aka SofiaTheSwede, a health nut with a brutally positive attitude powered by early mornings at the gym and adrenaline fueled Long Drive competitions. She takes pride in making genuine connections with people on and off the course and sees golf as an incredible platform for social, business and charity opportunities. Born and raised in Sweden now calling San Diego CA home is a recent golf fanatic as of 2019. After catching the eye of a long driver at a local tournament a year into golfing she dove head first into the Long Drive world now pursuing titles on the World Long Drive & Ultimate Long Drive tours. With a current record of 371yds as her longest drive at a Ultimate Long Drive event in 2023 she knows there’s more in the tank and is excited to continue to push the limits

