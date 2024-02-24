25th Evening With The Stars

Embark on an unforgettable evening at the Recognition of African American High School Seniors Scholarship Banquet, themed "Charting Your Destiny." Join us on February 24, 2024, at 7:30 PM at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center (305 N 5th Street, Odessa, TX) for an inspiring and semi-formal event.





Special guests include Deuce Vaughn, #42 Running back for the Dallas Cowboys, and Chris Vaughn, Assistant Director of College Scouting for the Dallas Cowboys.





Please note that this is not a meet and greet. Ensure your presence by purchasing tickets in advance—no tickets will be available at the door. Secure your spot by scanning the QR code with your phone's camera app or call 432-888-9276. Don't miss this unique opportunity to celebrate achievement and shape destinies!