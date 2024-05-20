Car Show, Open House and Auction (1)

Register your car so we know how many to expect on the day! There is a small donation this year to help raise funds to donate to making more cars. There will also be a raffle for all entrants. Please tell your friends!
Full Throttle Sponsorship
$1,000
Large business name listed on sponsor board at event
Large logo and link listed on event website
Large logo listed on event t-shirt
DJ mentions name throughout the event
Yard sign at event
Turbo Charger
$500
Business name listed on sponsor board at event
Medium logo and link listed on event website
Logo listed on event t-shirt
Yard Sign at Event
Super Charger
$100
Bold Business name listed on sponsor board at event
Bold Business name listed on website with link
Hot Rod
$50
Business name listed on event sponsor board at event
Business name listed on website
