Car Show, Open House and Auction (1)

6818 Airport Rd

West Jordan, UT 84084, USA

Car Registration item
Car Registration
free
Register your car so we know how many to expect on the day! There is a small donation this year to help raise funds to donate to making more cars. There will also be a raffle for all entrants. Please tell your friends!
Full Throttle Sponsorship item
Full Throttle Sponsorship
$1,000
Large business name listed on sponsor board at event Large logo and link listed on event website Large logo listed on event t-shirt DJ mentions name throughout the event Yard sign at event
Turbo Charger item
Turbo Charger
$500
Business name listed on sponsor board at event Medium logo and link listed on event website Logo listed on event t-shirt Yard Sign at Event
Super Charger item
Super Charger
$100
Bold Business name listed on sponsor board at event Bold Business name listed on website with link
Hot Rod item
Hot Rod
$50
Business name listed on event sponsor board at event Business name listed on website
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing