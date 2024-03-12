Sponsorship Packages

Provide a small helpful hand that will help support this event.
Medium Helpful Hand
$50
Provide a medium helpful hand that will help support this event.
Large Helpful Hand
$75
Provide a large helpful hand that will help support this event.
BRONZE SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE
$150
For the Bronze Sponsorship package, you will get a dedicated mention on our shared social media platforms for both Hot Mess Moms KC and Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue & Rehab. This has the potential reach of up to 80 thousand of our most-loved followers!
SILVER SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE
$250
For the Silver Sponsorship Package, you will get all the benefits included in the Bronze package. In addition, your business logo will be featured on our printed flyers placed on the tables during the event on August 4, 2024.
GOLD SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE
$500
The Gold Sponsorship Package includes all the advantages of the Bronze and Silver Packages, along with having your business logo showcased on a sizable vinyl banner at the event on August 4, 2024.
