Eastern Shore Repertory Theatre
Annie JR. - Saturday Nov. 9, 7 pm
2603 US-98
Daphne, AL 36526
General Admission - Adult or Child Age 4+
$20
Ticket type is GENERAL ADMISSION UNRESERVED SEATING. Doors will open at 6:30 pm. Tickets are non-refundable.
General Admission - Child Age 3 and Under
free
Ticket type is GENERAL ADMISSION UNRESERVED SEATING. Doors will open at 6:30 pm. Tickets are non-refundable.
