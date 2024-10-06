Webster Swim Association - Webster BlueFins Sponsorship

Gold Sponsor
$1,000
** LIMITED NUMBER OF GOLD SPONSORSHIPS AVAILABLE ** • Organization listed as a club sponsor on our website, www.wsabluefins.com – with a link to your web page • Sponsorship recognition on our Facebook and Instagram pages • Company name/logo printed on a banner to be displayed at the Webster Aquatic Center • Company name/logo recognized as a sponsor on our video board for all of the meets listed • Your logo printed on our customized Webster Pentathlon t-shirts ** DEADLINE FOR LOGO ON 2024 PENTATHLON T-SHIRTS IS 11/1/24 **
Silver Sponsor
$500
• Organization listed as a club sponsor on our website, www.wsabluefins.com – with a link to your web page • Sponsorship recognition on our Facebook and Instagram pages • Company name/logo printed on a banner to be displayed at the Webster Aquatic Center • Company name/logo recognized as a sponsor on our video board for all of the meets listed
Bronze Sponsor
$250
• Organization listed as a club sponsor on our website, www.wsabluefins.com • Company name/logo printed on a banner to be displayed at the Webster Aquatic Center • Company name/logo recognized as a sponsor on our video board for all of the meets
