PAST VENDORS | Community Partners | Vendors | Saturday, June 22nd, 2024

Only one business allowed per vendor fee, with a restriction on selling food products or beverages. However, the sale of sweets/candy is permitted. Vendors are responsible for the overall presentation of their table, and for providing all of their own materials (tablecloths, signage, etc). The event will take place regardless of weather conditions, and no refunds will be issued.

Only one business allowed per vendor fee, with a restriction on selling food products or beverages. However, the sale of sweets/candy is permitted. Vendors are responsible for the overall presentation of their table, and for providing all of their own materials (tablecloths, signage, etc). The event will take place regardless of weather conditions, and no refunds will be issued.

seeMoreDetailsMobile