PAST VENDORS | Community Partners | Vendors | Saturday, June 22nd, 2024

501C3 applications must email status to [email protected] upon submission of this applications.
Vendors are responsible for the overall presentation of their table, and for providing all of their own materials (tablecloths, signage, etc).
The event will take place regardless of weather conditions, and no refunds will be issued.
Vendor | Product - Services
$100
Only one business allowed per vendor fee, with a restriction on selling food products or beverages. However, the sale of sweets/candy is permitted.
VIP Vendor Package (3 remaining)
$350
-10x10 festival tent
-Tent prime location
-15 second promo video filmed during the festival
-social media features
