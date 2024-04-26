Portrait Sessions

Individual portrait session item
Individual portrait session
$100

Want new dating profile photos or portraits of you and your dog — all amid the produce and flowers on the farm? Purchase a portrait session and we'll reach out to schedule a time with our award-winning farm photographer.​ All proceeds benefit the farm, and you'll get an edited selection of photos.

Couple and family portrait session item
Couple and family portrait session
$150

Want new couple and family photos — all amid the produce and flowers on the farm? Purchase a portrait session and we'll reach out to schedule a time with our award-winning farm photographer.​ All proceeds benefit the farm, and you'll get an edited selection of photos.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing