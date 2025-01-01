2024 PawVogue Promise Spring Fundraising Gala





Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at PawVogue Promise's spring 2025 fundraising event and Grand Opening of the Promise Fund. It's an experience like no other and we want you to be there!





Every registration to this event will bring us closer to achieving our PROMISE of helping those furbabies who are experiencing critical medical situations that put them in danger of euthanasia due to extreme cost of care or being surrendered to rescue to enable receiving the medical care they need to survive. Together we can create a brighter and more compassionate world for both furbabies and their humans.





Please note that you will receive a full agenda for the weekend under separate cover through your email address. The agenda will also be posted on the Facebook PVP event page. In general the schedule for the weekend includes:





* Thursday, 4:00 - 6:30 PM: "Big Hat & High Tea" Meet and Greet. Wear your big hat and tea party attire. Bring the furbabies in their tea party finest as well.





*Friday Morning events:

Friday morning is free for local shopping or massages for moms and furbabies. Professional animal communicator appointments can be booked at this time as well. In house appointments will be booked ahead of time. Professional photo sessions for portraits.

*12:00-6:00 PM: Vendors, furbaby massages and professional animal communicator appointments. Photo Sessions. Raffle shopping.

* 4:30 - 6:00 PM: Cocktails and vendor shopping, strolling furbabies in their party dresses, entertainment. Food stations begin at 6:00 PM.

*6:45 - 7:00 PM: Introductions, guest speakers.

*7:00 - 8:00 PM: "Bubbles and Balloons" runway and pet fashion show. Furbabies will dress in their finest couture party wear and cocktail style dresses to work the runway. This will not be a judged runway. It's a party runway. Have fun and show us your stuff.

*8:15 - 9:30 PM: Auction and raffles.

*Saturday, 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM: Prejudging for Bridgerton Inspired evening runway. Furbabies should be dressed in outfits inspired by the Regency era and following the Bridgerton movie series. This will be a judged event with trophies. Photo sessions availble this morning and afternoon. Vendors throughout the day.

*5:00 - 6:00 PM: Cocktail Hour. Don't miss the special "Lady Whistleblower" Cocktails.

*6:00 - 7:00 PM: Bridgerton Inspired Runway:

Numerous awards categories will be judged by professional pageant judges and a behaviorist. There will be a best entourage category for the moms and dads who wish to dress in period style. Those who do not want to dress in the Bridgerton style for the Best Entourage category should wear either black dresses or suits that blend with furbaby attire but do not overshadow their costumes. Only the furbabies will be judged on the runway. No strollers on the runway please. Categories will be posted on the PVP event page on Facebook.

*7:00 PM - 7:45 PM: Dinner

*8:00 - 8:30 PM: Entertainment

*8:30 - 9:15 PM: Trophy Presentations, Photo









You will receive an E-ticket in pdf format through your email. It may be necessary to open that email on your computer. Print the ticket and bring with you to the event to be scanned at check in.





Additionally you will see a check box when you are paying for your tickets that allows for a donation to Zeffy (ticket processor). They do not charge nonprofits a service fee and rely on donations to run their company. This is not required but you are able to set the % you would like to donate if you wish to do so. It can be set to 0.





Ticket sales are non-refundable.





The Crowne Plaza hotel block for our event will be published shortly under another platform. Room rates will be $162/night plus taxes for standard double, $182/night plus taxes for a king. We have asked for the block to be applicable for 2 days before and 2 days after which is offered as long as rooms are available. Please make your reservation immediately when the block is posted as spring is a busy season and rooms will be taken quickly.







Thank you for supporting our mission.







