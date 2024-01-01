Friends and Family

Unforgettable Summer Experience

Do you remember your first day at summer camp? Your first college party or tailgate? Hold onto that visual?



OK, great, now open your eyes and you're at Hello Summer!



Attendees will be able to play games such as cornhole, beer pong and more while purchasing food and drinks from some of Philly's best vendors.



But that's not all! As the sun sets, you'll have a front-row seat to a live concert featuring some of Philly's up-and-coming performers and entertainers.



Bring your family, your friends, your work bae or boo, and even the kids to an unforgettable start to summer in Philly.