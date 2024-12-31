Trolley Square Community Association
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Membership 2024



Aside from the social benefits of the Delaware Avenue (Trolley Square) Community Association (DACA), DACA members can now enjoy even more perks with our Trolley Resident exclusive discount card called – “The Trolley Card.” 

Membership dues are currently only 10$ annually for one person and 20$ annually per household (2 or more). Dues can be paid in cash or check (virtual payments are not yet supported.)

[All membership funds go directly toward community enrichment, projects, and events hosted by DACA. ex. The mural project, the Trolley Square Archway (coming soon), annual community clean-up day at Logan House, and so much more.]

common:freeFormsBy