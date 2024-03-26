PCA Auction 2024

Business banner hung in the gym. Texas Tech athlete seated at your table ( basketball, football, cheer, or Baseball) First come first serve, based on availability. Table gift. Table for 8 with business name on table. Business logo on social media platforms. 1 sets of bucket raffle tickets.

Business banner hung in the gym. Texas Tech athlete seated at your table ( basketball, football, cheer, or Baseball) First come first serve, based on availability. Table gift. Table for 8 with business name on table. Business logo on social media platforms. 1 sets of bucket raffle tickets.

seeMoreDetailsMobile