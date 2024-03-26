PCA Auction 2024

Business banner hung in the gym.
Texas Tech athlete seated at your table ( basketball, football, cheer, or Baseball) First come first serve, based on availability.
Table gift.
Table for 8 with business name on table.
Business logo on social media platforms.
1 sets of bucket raffle tickets.
Business banner hung in the gym.
Texas Tech athlete seated at your table ( basketball, football, cheer, or Baseball) First come first serve, based on availability.
Table gift.
Table for 8 with business name on table.
Business logo on social media platforms.
1 sets of bucket raffle tickets.
Gold Table
$1,500
Table gift.
Table for 8 with business name on table.
Business logo on social media platforms.
1 set of bucket raffle tickets.
Table gift.
Table for 8 with business name on table.
Business logo on social media platforms.
1 set of bucket raffle tickets.
Silver Table
$1,000
Table gift.
Table for 8 with Business name on table.
Business logo on social media platforms.
Table gift.
Table for 8 with Business name on table.
Business logo on social media platforms.