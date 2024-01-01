Revolutionary Grains Launch Event

Grains are incredibly versatile. You can boil them, toast them… and make tea with them! Please Join us June 14th or 15th, for our first in-person storytelling and fundraising event, at Mad Hat Tea in Tacoma, Washington! We will be honored to listen to the stories of Marie Laurintano, Denise Atkinson, and Caroline Kim, as we taste the grain teas most special to them: genmaicha, roasted rice, green tea from Japan; manoominaboo tisane, roasted wild rice tea from Anishinaabe territory; and Boricha, roasted barley tea from South Korea.