Join us for a contemporary form of dance that combines movement and artistic expression, without the need for specific training. Creative Dance for kids focuses on the development of motor skills and emotional expression. No experience necessary. NO required outfit.

ONLY $50 for 10 classes! Or, pay as you go $7 per class





Ages up to 12

Tues March 5 - May 7

6:00 PM - 6:45 PM





Ages up to 6

Weds March 6 - May 8

10:00 AM - 10:30 AM





*2nd floor of the Play Center

No Refunds