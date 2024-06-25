Small Group Showcase | A Pittsburgh Metro Chapter Fundraising Event

Similar to the concept of sponsoring a hole in a golf outing fundraiser, we are offering the opportunity to sponsor one of the small groups on stage! Your name will be announced and placed in the program in exchange for your generous donation to our cause.
Sponsor our Printed Programs
$200
By sponsoring the cost of our printed programs, we will be able to utilize our finances toward other important expenses such as music purchases, director fees, coaching, rehearsal space rentals, and more!
Sponsor our Venue Rental
$500
By sponsoring the cost of our venue rental, we will be able to utilize our donations toward other important expenses such as music purchases, director fees, coaching, rehearsal space rentals, and more!
Become a Premium Sponsor
$1,500
With this generous gift, we can offset the costs of running this event so we can utilize our donations toward the operating costs of the chapter - music purchases, director fees, rehearsal space rentals, photographers, coaching, licensing costs, and more!
Become our Headline Sponsor
$2,500
Be the headliner sponsor for our event! Your logo will be prominently displayed throughout the show and you'll be featured on our social media.
Full Page Program Ad or Shout-out
$50
Purchase an ad to be included in our digital show program. This will be a 1080x1920 sized ad. Email your artwork to [email protected]
Half Page Program Ad or Shout-out
$25
Purchase an ad to be included in our digital show program. This will be a 1080x960 sized ad. Email your artwork to [email protected]
Quarter Page Program Ad or Shout-Out
$15
Purchase an ad to be included in our digital show program. This will be a 1080x480 sized ad. Email your artwork to [email protected]
