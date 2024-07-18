Iron Horse Society Membership

Flagman (Student)
$25

To be eligible for this category, members must be enrolled as a student in an educational-based program (high school, college, etc.) Benefits include: IHS electronic newsletter Early invitations to special events
Trainman
$45

1 person (single adult) Benefits include: IHS electronic newsletter Early invitations to special events
Conductor
$65

1 person (single adult) Benefits include: IHS electronic newsletter Early invitations to special events Includes 2 tickets on regular IHS sponsored train trips
Engineer
$120

Individual and immediate family Benefits include: IHS electronic newsletter Early invitations to special events Includes 4 tickets on regular IHS sponsored train trips 10% discount on other IHS sponsored ticketed events
Chief Engineer
$275

Individual and immediate family Benefits include: IHS electronic newsletter Early invitations to special events Includes 4 tickets on IHS sponsored train trips, including premium events 10% discount on other IHS sponsored ticketed events Invited to special behind-the-scenes events related to IHS sponsored projects
