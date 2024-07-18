Iron Horse Society Membership

To be eligible for this category, members must be enrolled as a student in an educational-based program (high school, college, etc.)
Benefits include:
IHS electronic newsletter
Early invitations to special events
To be eligible for this category, members must be enrolled as a student in an educational-based program (high school, college, etc.)
Benefits include:
IHS electronic newsletter
Early invitations to special events
Trainman
$45
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
1 person (single adult)
Benefits include:
IHS electronic newsletter
Early invitations to special events
1 person (single adult)
Benefits include:
IHS electronic newsletter
Early invitations to special events
Conductor
$65
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
1 person (single adult)
Benefits include:
IHS electronic newsletter
Early invitations to special events
Includes 2 tickets on regular IHS sponsored train trips
1 person (single adult)
Benefits include:
IHS electronic newsletter
Early invitations to special events
Includes 2 tickets on regular IHS sponsored train trips
Engineer
$120
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Individual and immediate family
Benefits include:
IHS electronic newsletter
Early invitations to special events
Includes 4 tickets on regular IHS sponsored train trips
10% discount on other IHS sponsored ticketed events
Individual and immediate family
Benefits include:
IHS electronic newsletter
Early invitations to special events
Includes 4 tickets on regular IHS sponsored train trips
10% discount on other IHS sponsored ticketed events
Chief Engineer
$275
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Individual and immediate family
Benefits include:
IHS electronic newsletter
Early invitations to special events
Includes 4 tickets on IHS sponsored train trips, including premium events
10% discount on other IHS sponsored ticketed events
Invited to special behind-the-scenes events related to IHS sponsored projects
Individual and immediate family
Benefits include:
IHS electronic newsletter
Early invitations to special events
Includes 4 tickets on IHS sponsored train trips, including premium events
10% discount on other IHS sponsored ticketed events
Invited to special behind-the-scenes events related to IHS sponsored projects