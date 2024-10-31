Stronger Together: 22 Years of Hope and New Beginnings

Your generous donation helps A Place in Time Christian Ministries continue its vital mission of combating food insecurity and providing essential support to families in need throughout Broward County. Every contribution enables us to serve more individuals, ensuring they receive not only food but also hope and encouragement during challenging times. Join us in being a blessing to those in need. Your gift—of any amount—makes a powerful impact. Together, we can create a stronger, more compassionate community. Thank you for partnering with us to make a difference!

Your generous donation helps A Place in Time Christian Ministries continue its vital mission of combating food insecurity and providing essential support to families in need throughout Broward County. Every contribution enables us to serve more individuals, ensuring they receive not only food but also hope and encouragement during challenging times. Join us in being a blessing to those in need. Your gift—of any amount—makes a powerful impact. Together, we can create a stronger, more compassionate community. Thank you for partnering with us to make a difference!

seeMoreDetailsMobile