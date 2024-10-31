Blessing Ticket - Sponsor a Seat for Someone in Need
$55
Unable to attend? Purchase a Blessing Ticket to gift a seat to someone who can’t afford it. Your generosity allows another community member to join us at Stronger Together: 22 Years of Hope and New Beginnings, helping us unite to support those in need.
General Admission - Last minute Ticket
$65
Perfect for last-minute attendees who want to be part of a meaningful night! Don’t miss this chance to make a difference in the lives of families in need. Purchase your ticket at the door and join us for an inspiring night!
Support Families in Need: Open Donation
$50
Your generous donation helps A Place in Time Christian Ministries continue its vital mission of combating food insecurity and providing essential support to families in need throughout Broward County. Every contribution enables us to serve more individuals, ensuring they receive not only food but also hope and encouragement during challenging times.
Join us in being a blessing to those in need. Your gift—of any amount—makes a powerful impact. Together, we can create a stronger, more compassionate community.
Thank you for partnering with us to make a difference!
