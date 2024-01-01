February Open Jazz Jam – come and play!

Join us on the third Wednesday of every month for the San Pedro Jazz Jam at Collage: A Place for Art and Culture.





Catch a groove as we play through jazz standards and free jams for two hours of creative improvisation. We have a piano and drum kit, and a house guitar and bass, and welcome all sorts of instruments. The jam will be led by Grant Hungerford, a trumpet player who studied at Juilliard and the Manhattan School of Music and has performed with the LA Philharmonic. Grant was professor of Trumpet at UC Santa Barbara and is also a private teacher, and he knows how to work with students at all levels.

Collage Set list for 2/21/24

All of Me in C in Real Book Vol. 1 #20

Blue Monk in Bb #52

Blusette in Bb #56

Django in Ab #114

Equinox in E #133

Four in Eb #149

How High the Moon in G #180

The Girl from Ipanema in F #158





We will alternate rhythm section players every three tunes if possible. We also ask that each participant who wishes to solo take only 2 choruses in order to let all have an opportunity.





This is a great opportunity to meet and play with other musicians in the area. All skill levels and instruments are welcome as well as anyone who wants to experience a great night of jazz.









Collage is a 49-seat nonprofit art gallery and concert space with excellent acoustics and a high quality sound system. We are located less than one and a half miles from the south end of the Harbor Freeway, and there are public lots on 7th Street and behind the building across the street. Street parking in our area is free after 6 PM and all day Sunday. There is a bus stop one block from our door with frequent service to downtown Long Beach, Downtown LA, and other destinations.





COLLAGE - a Place for Art and Culture

731 South Pacific Avenue

San Pedro, CA, 90731

310-428-3497

collageartculture.org