Ethics-4-Kids Combined Curriculum Digital Download & Hard Copy Purchase

This package of two suites includes the seven Traditional Value curricula consisting of 27* 30-minute lesson plans and five Homeschool Value curricula consisting of 15* 30-minute lesson plans. Several of the values are duplicated in different formats. Also included are introductory letters and suggested resources for each of the values. Resources subjects include but are not limited to books, videos, songs, games and social media. Examples of the values included are: Golden Rule, Kindness, Managing Conflict, and Honesty. The Hard Copy version replicates the website in black and white. It consists of a 100-page loose-leaf notebook to facilitate edits and additions. Edits and additions are available free of charge. *The number of lessons may vary.

