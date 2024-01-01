South Paulding Fall Raffle

Here is more information ...

**South Paulding Football Golf Tournament Raffle**





Join us for an exciting opportunity to support South Paulding Football and win big in our exclusive raffle! With every ticket you purchase, you not only contribute to the success of our program but also stand a chance to win fantastic cash prizes.





- **Ticket Price:** $100 per ticket





**Prize Payouts:**





- **If we sell 100 tickets:** The payout will be a whopping $3,,000!

- **If we sell 200 tickets:** The prize pool grows to an impressive $5,000!





- **If we sell 300 tickets:** The excitement peaks with a remarkable payout of $10,000!





- **If we sell 400 tickets:** The excitement peaks with a remarkable payout of $15,000!









Don't miss out on this opportunity to support South Paulding Football and potentially win big. Purchase your tickets now and be part of the action! Every ticket you buy brings us closer to our fundraising goals and helps us continue our tradition of excellence on the field. Thank you for your support!