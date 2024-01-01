Elevate Your Backpacking at Goat Lake!

Backpacking Program Date: August 3-4, 2024

Packing Party: August 2, 5:30-7pm, Lost Giants Cider Co.





Join Shifting Gears for an unforgettable backpacking trip to Goat Lake! Begin with a required Packing Party on August 2, where we'll gather at Lost Giants Cider Co. from 5:30-7pm. Bring your backpacks and overnight gear, and we'll work together to eliminate duplicates, share group gear, and learn how to pack efficiently for ultimate comfort on the trail. This is also an opportunity to meet fellow adventurers, ask questions, and share tips and stories.





On August 3rd, we'll meet at Lost Giants at 7:30am and head out to the trailhead for our adventure. Expect to hike 5 miles each day with a total elevation gain of 1,600’. We'll provide transportation, dinner on Saturday night, and breakfast on Sunday. Once we reach Goat Lake, we'll set up camp, relax, and enjoy a delicious group dinner. Due to the popularity of this hike, participants will share tents provided by Shifting Gears to limit our impact and campsite needs. Please bring lunch for both days, along with plenty of snacks and water.





After a night under the stars, we'll wake up for a morning tea or coffee and optional journaling activity, followed by breakfast. We'll break down camp and hike back to the trailhead, enjoying the beautiful scenery along the way. Once back at the van, we'll take a moment to celebrate and debrief then return to Lost Giants by early evening. This trip promises an incredible outdoor experience, building community and confidence in the great outdoors. Don't miss this chance to elevate your backpacking skills with Shifting Gears!



