Valentine's Day Basket (Must be at least 21 years old to win)

Luxurious night in for two (or one)! (Value: $300)Purchase tickets today for your chance at this carefully curated basket for a night "in" full of self-care for yourself, or share with a loved one. Start your evening with a spa-like candlelit bath (Honeysuckle Bouquet scent), using the included Red Flower bath salts, Fresh Cream bubble bath, and exfoliating mitt. Soothe your skin with Bath & Body Works Thousand Wishes lotion and add the matching body mist. Before you snuggle up on the couch with this beautiful blanket, pour yourself a glass of Josh Cellars 2020 Red Zinfandel or 2022 Pinot Grigio in your new Williams Sonoma gold rim wine glasses. Top your evening off with decadent chocolates from Venchi & Gianduia and some old-fashioned heart-shaped lollipops.