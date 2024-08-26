Thomas N Lynn Institute For Healthcare Research Inc
eventClosed
2024 Lynn Institute Girls Night Out
addExtraDonation
$
General Admission Tickets
$10
Table Sponsor
$100
groupTicketCaption
The Table Sponsor includes a reserved table for 8. Please include name and contact information for everyone who will be sitting at your table, or contact Yanet Trejo at [email protected].
The Table Sponsor includes a reserved table for 8. Please include name and contact information for everyone who will be sitting at your table, or contact Yanet Trejo at [email protected].
Silver Sponsor
$500
The Silver Sponsor tier includes a table at the vendor expo, company logo on the event slideshow, and recognition on social media.
The Silver Sponsor tier includes a table at the vendor expo, company logo on the event slideshow, and recognition on social media.
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
The Gold Sponsor tier includes the company name mentioned from the stage, a preferred placement table at the vendor expo, company logo on the event slideshow, and recognition on social media.
The Gold Sponsor tier includes the company name mentioned from the stage, a preferred placement table at the vendor expo, company logo on the event slideshow, and recognition on social media.
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
The Platinum Sponsor tier includes being listed as the primary sponsor with company logo on event materials, the company name mentioned from the stage, a premium placement table at the vendor expo, company logo on the event slideshow, and recognition on social media.
The Platinum Sponsor tier includes being listed as the primary sponsor with company logo on event materials, the company name mentioned from the stage, a premium placement table at the vendor expo, company logo on the event slideshow, and recognition on social media.