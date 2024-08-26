eventClosed

2024 Lynn Institute Girls Night Out

General Admission Tickets
$10
Table Sponsor
$100
The Table Sponsor includes a reserved table for 8. Please include name and contact information for everyone who will be sitting at your table, or contact Yanet Trejo at [email protected].
Silver Sponsor
$500
The Silver Sponsor tier includes a table at the vendor expo, company logo on the event slideshow, and recognition on social media.
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
The Gold Sponsor tier includes the company name mentioned from the stage, a preferred placement table at the vendor expo, company logo on the event slideshow, and recognition on social media.
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
The Platinum Sponsor tier includes being listed as the primary sponsor with company logo on event materials, the company name mentioned from the stage, a premium placement table at the vendor expo, company logo on the event slideshow, and recognition on social media.

