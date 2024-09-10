eventClosed

Try It Workshop - Adult Hip Hop Dance & Culture (Fall)

330 E State St

Ithaca, NY 14850, USA

Try It Workshop -Adult Hip Hop Dance & Culture - Non-Members
$23
This 1-hour workshop is on 10/22 from 5-6 pm. Ages: 18+
Try It Workshop - Adult Hip Hop Dance & Culture - Members
$17
This 1-hour workshop is on 10/22 from 5-6 pm. Ages: 18+

