The Grant Girls Lacrosse club is a designated 501(c)(3) Non Profit organization. While the club is officially sanctioned by Grant High School, the program is entirely self funded and does not receive any financial support from Portland Public Schools. We rely entirely on fundraising programs like the team shop and player participation fees to fund the program.





Every purchase you make helps ensure we can continue to offer student athletes the opportunity particulate in the sport of lacrosse. With this opportunity comes many positive developmental experiences and valuable life lessons that are particularly important for girls to develop into healthy and success young women.





Each year the program must raise tens of thousands of dollars in order to field our teams. We need your support to do that. Thank you for visiting the store and your considerate support.