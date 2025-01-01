Riverside All of Us or None 2024 Back Pack & School Supply Giveaway

The 13th Annual Riverside All of Us or NONE Back Pack and School Supply Give Away is here again! Each year All of us or NONE and its partners give away hundreds of backpacks and school supplies to students in the Inland Region.

Riverside All of Us or None does special outreach to children of incarcerated or formerly incarcerated people. Backpacks and school supplies are provided to all children who are signed up and present at the backpack event. Each child will also receive a free pass to Castle Park, which can be used at any time before January 1, 2025.

The last day to sign up is July 27, 2024.

Any leftover backpacks are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to children who did not sign up. Back Packs are distributed until 9:30 am or until we run out.







