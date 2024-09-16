Starting Pointe Recovery's Recovery Month Raffle 2024

🎉 Win a Getaway to Paradise! 🎉 We’re thrilled to announce our exclusive raffle for a chance to win a 2-night stay in a luxurious Studio Suite at the Silver Surf Gulf Beach Resort on beautiful Anna Maria Island! 🏝️✨ What’s Included: 🌴 2 Nights in a Studio Suite: Enjoy spacious, modern accommodations with breathtaking views. 🏖️ Private Beach Access: Relax on pristine, sun-kissed sands just steps from your suite. 🍽️ Walking Distance to Dining & Shops: Explore charming local restaurants and boutique shops, all within a short stroll. Immerse yourself in the ultimate beachside escape, where you can unwind in style and enjoy the vibrant local culture. Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, this tropical retreat offers the perfect blend of both. How to Enter: Winning will be picked Friday October 11, 2024 $5 per ticket or $20 for 5 tickets Don’t miss your chance to experience paradise! Enter now for your shot at this incredible getaway. 🌺🌊

🎉 Win a Getaway to Paradise! 🎉 We’re thrilled to announce our exclusive raffle for a chance to win a 2-night stay in a luxurious Studio Suite at the Silver Surf Gulf Beach Resort on beautiful Anna Maria Island! 🏝️✨ What’s Included: 🌴 2 Nights in a Studio Suite: Enjoy spacious, modern accommodations with breathtaking views. 🏖️ Private Beach Access: Relax on pristine, sun-kissed sands just steps from your suite. 🍽️ Walking Distance to Dining & Shops: Explore charming local restaurants and boutique shops, all within a short stroll. Immerse yourself in the ultimate beachside escape, where you can unwind in style and enjoy the vibrant local culture. Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, this tropical retreat offers the perfect blend of both. How to Enter: Winning will be picked Friday October 11, 2024 $5 per ticket or $20 for 5 tickets Don’t miss your chance to experience paradise! Enter now for your shot at this incredible getaway. 🌺🌊

More details...