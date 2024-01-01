April Floral Arranging

Dearest Members,

It is with great pleasure and a fluttering of excitement that I extend to you an invitation of utmost importance. I cordially invite you to join us for an afternoon of tea, florals, and tête-à-tête.

Let us indulge in the artistry of arranging blooms into exquisite displays of beauty. Crafting arrangements that rival the splendor of the most coveted bouquets.

Do come dressed in your finest florals, whimsical dress, or whatever your desire.

Our soiree will be held in the dining room of the O' Club on April 18 from 10 am - 12 pm.

Yours in anticipation,

Lady Whistledown