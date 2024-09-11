Adaptive Technologies

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Adaptive Technologies

About this raffle

Adaptive Technologies' 1/4 Beef Raffle

One Raffle Ticket
$20
Includes one chance to win our raffle. Three prizes to win. First Prize - 1/4 Beef Valued at $850. Second Prize - Variety Box (Beef, Pork and Chicken) Valued at $350. Third Prize - $100 Gift Card. All Prizes from Heritage Meats.
Three Raffle Tickets Bundle
$50
This includes 3 tickets
Includes three chances to win our raffle.
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