Adaptive Technologies' 1/4 Beef Raffle

Includes one chance to win our raffle. Three prizes to win. First Prize - 1/4 Beef Valued at $850. Second Prize - Variety Box (Beef, Pork and Chicken) Valued at $350. Third Prize - $100 Gift Card. All Prizes from Heritage Meats.

Includes one chance to win our raffle. Three prizes to win. First Prize - 1/4 Beef Valued at $850. Second Prize - Variety Box (Beef, Pork and Chicken) Valued at $350. Third Prize - $100 Gift Card. All Prizes from Heritage Meats.

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