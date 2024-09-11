Adaptive Technologies' 1/4 Beef Raffle

Includes one chance to win our raffle. Three prizes to win.
First Prize - 1/4 Beef Valued at $850.
Second Prize - Variety Box (Beef, Pork and Chicken) Valued at $350.
Third Prize - $100 Gift Card. All Prizes from Heritage Meats.
Includes one chance to win our raffle. Three prizes to win.
First Prize - 1/4 Beef Valued at $850.
Second Prize - Variety Box (Beef, Pork and Chicken) Valued at $350.
Third Prize - $100 Gift Card. All Prizes from Heritage Meats.
Three Raffle Tickets Bundle
$50
This includes 3 tickets
Includes three chances to win our raffle.
Includes three chances to win our raffle.
Add a donation for Adaptive Technologies
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