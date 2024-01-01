Spring Raffle 2024

This raffle consists of many gift certificates including:
Dinner for 2 at Texas Roadhouse
Spray Tan Gift certificate
Hair gift certificate
Mini photo shoot (perfect for graduates)
Bark Box gift certificate
Oriental trading
Humbled Hens gift certificate
Walmart gift card
Kilwin's Ice Cream for a year
As well as Stihl Hedge Trimmer, Crocheted Gift basket, speaker, classic mini game system, Coleman lantern, 6 ft. drying towel, set of 4 ratchet tie downs, portable security safe, 4 pc wrench set, husky 18 pc screwdriver set,