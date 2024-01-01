Spirit of the Lake Homeschool Art Classes Winter/Spring 2024 Session

Join us at Spirit of the Lake Community Arts for Creative Homeschooler Art Classes for children ages 5-13! Students will explore various artistic traditions, techniques, and artistic innovations from around the globe. They will discover the rich history and cultural traditions of diverse cultures while developing their own artistic creativity. Our experienced instructor, Alison Aune, and UMD art and education students, will lead the art lessons and guide your child as they create their own unique artworks.





Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to connect with other homeschoolers and expand your artistic horizons. Come and join us at Spirit of the Lake Community Arts for an afternoon filled with creativity, cultural exploration, and artistic expression!





12 Fridays from 2:00pm-3:30pm

$20 per class, per child ages 6-13. (children ages 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult)

$5 per adult

P﻿rice includes instruction and materials.





January - Painting

1/12 Miriam Shapiro Mixed Media Pattern Painting

1/19 Sonia Delaunay inspired Shapes & Colors Painting

1/26 Christie Belcourt: Ojibwe inspired Dot Painting





February - Paper Crafts

2/9 Henry Matisse Papercuts

2/16 Paper Weaving and Designs

2/23 Faith Ringgold inspired Paper Quilts & Banners





March - Printing

3/15 Emily Dickinson Prints

3/22 Emily Dickinson Prints & Booklets

3/29 Emily Dickinson Booklets





April - Sculpture: Puppets

4/12 Puppets Papier Mache

4/19 Paint Puppets, Add Costumes, Puppet Show

4/26 Puppets and Magic Smelt







