FJECC PTO Challah Fundraiser

The cost is $8.50 each time your child is Challah Helper. Please add the correct number to your cart depending on the number of times your child will be the Challah helper throughout the school year (you should refer to the Shabbat Helper schedule provided by your classroom).

The cost is $8.50 each time your child is Challah Helper. Please add the correct number to your cart depending on the number of times your child will be the Challah helper throughout the school year (you should refer to the Shabbat Helper schedule provided by your classroom).

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