FJECC PTO Challah Fundraiser

The cost is $8.50 each time your child is Challah Helper. Please add the correct number to your cart depending on the number of times your child will be the Challah helper throughout the school year (you should refer to the Shabbat Helper schedule provided by your classroom).
The cost is $8.50 each time your child is Challah Helper. Please add the correct number to your cart depending on the number of times your child will be the Challah helper throughout the school year (you should refer to the Shabbat Helper schedule provided by your classroom).
Sibling Challah Helper Order (if applicable)
$8.50
If you have more than one child at FJECC, please follow the instructions above and enter the number of times Child #2 will be Challah Helper.
If you have more than one child at FJECC, please follow the instructions above and enter the number of times Child #2 will be Challah Helper.
Grape Juice Helper Order (Required)
$5
This is a required one-time fee for each Shabbat Helper. The $5 grape juice fee will cover the costs for the year. Please add one 'Grape Juice Helper Order' per child.
This is a required one-time fee for each Shabbat Helper. The $5 grape juice fee will cover the costs for the year. Please add one 'Grape Juice Helper Order' per child.
Weekly Challah Order - Traditional (Optional)
$230
Traditional Challah. Add to your cart if you would like to participate in our weekly challah delivery.
$8.50/week for 27 weeks
Traditional Challah. Add to your cart if you would like to participate in our weekly challah delivery.
$8.50/week for 27 weeks
Weekly Challah Order - Whole Wheat (Optional)
$230
Whole Wheat Challah. Add to your cart if you would like to participate in our weekly challah delivery.
$8.50/week for 27 weeks
Whole Wheat Challah. Add to your cart if you would like to participate in our weekly challah delivery.
$8.50/week for 27 weeks
Add a donation for FJECC PTO
$
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