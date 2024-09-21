We are excited to announce that the 6th Annual William R. Tittle Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the scenic Blissful Meadows Golf Club in Uxbridge, Massachusetts. This is an event to honor a cherished tradition and make a significant impact through The William R. Tittle Memorial Scholarship.

Mark Your Calendar!

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024 Location: Blissful Meadows Golf Club, Uxbridge, MA Time: 1:00pm

This year promises an afternoon of friendly competition and invaluable networking opportunities, all dedicated to supporting a noble cause—providing educational scholarships to deserving students. Your participation is not just about playing golf; it's a commitment to fostering education and opportunity.

Gather Your Foursomes!

Start assembling your team and prepare for what is sure to be a memorable day on the greens. Whether you're aiming for a hole-in-one or simply looking forward to enjoying the day with peers, your presence will surely make a difference.

Stay Tuned for More Details

We will be sending out additional information regarding registration and event specifics as the date approaches. Please keep an eye on your inbox for updates.

We appreciate your continued support and enthusiasm for this cause. Should you have any questions or require further information, please do not hesitate to reach out. Your involvement is vital to the success of this event and the opportunities it creates for students.

Thank you for being part of our community and for your dedication to making a difference. We look forward to reconnecting with you in September and sharing a great day of golf, camaraderie, and charity.

Warm regards,

Matt Tittle