NACG National Conference & Webcast

The Multiverse of Grief: A Multicultural and Expressive Arts Approach to being in relationship with diverse grief narratives





Join us in-person at Judi's House/JAG Institute for the National Alliance for Children's Grief National Conference & Webcast: The Multiverse of Grief: A Multicultural + Expressive Arts Approach to being in relationship with diverse grief narratives; A Grieving Hero's Journey Through an Intersectional Identity Lens for Children + Adolescents. Delve into the intricate tapestry of grief as it performs across diverse cultural intersections. Participants will explore embodied grief through metaphorical lenses, drawing parallels with the transformative narratives found in the framework of a graphic novel, drawing from comic book narratives such as the X-MEN, Batman, and many many others.





This workshop introduces Drama Therapy and Role Theory + Methods, offering an expressive arts approach to grief work that considers cultural humility and social justice. Uncover grief roles specific to various communities, acknowledging the nuances of embodied grief. Through didactic and experiential learning processes, participants will engage in population and person centered grief planning. We will broaden our understanding of grief beyond conventional boundaries, exploring collective, disenfranchised, suffocated, and non-death related grief. Delve into cultural responsibilities in serving youth populations, focusing on language, verbal and non-verbal communication, aesthetics, and the overall experience.





Pulling from the work of Joseph Campbell’s ‘Hero’s Journey’, participants will take away a tangible directive to support youth in relationship with their grief and bereavement narratives through the creation of their own Superhero or Shero Graphic Novel. This workshop promises a unique journey, weaving research and data into a rich fabric of exploration, fostering a connected and empathetic approach to grief across diverse cultural landscapes.





3.0 Continuing Education Credits Available:

-ASWB, NBCC, NYSED, from NACG

-RDT, LCAT, from NYU Steinhardt





CEs for this event are available at an additional $45 cost. Judi's House/JAG Institute will send a follow up email to attendees seeking CEs with a link to pay the day following the event.



