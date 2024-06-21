Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria, USA Inc.

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Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria, USA Inc.

About this event

2026 AKISAN USA Convention Program Booklet Ad/Booth Rental

Hilton Anatole Dallas

2201 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207, USA

Booklet Full Page (Individuals)
$100

Send your camera-ready ads to [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected]. Use "2026 AKISAN USA Program booklet Ad" in the Subject Line

Thanks for supporting this year's convention.

Booklet Full Page (Corporations)
$200

Send your camera-ready ads to [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected]. Use "2026 AKISAN USA Program booklet Ad" in the Subject Line

Thanks for supporting this year's convention.

Booklet 2-Page Spread (Individuals)
$200

Send your camera-ready ads to [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected]. Use "2026 AKISAN USA Program booklet Ad" in the Subject Line

Thanks for supporting this year's convention.

Booklet Center Page
$200

Send your camera-ready ads to [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected]. Use "2026 AKISAN USA Program booklet Ad" in the Subject Line

Thanks for supporting this year's convention.

Booth Rental (1 Person - Weekend Rentals Only - Online Payme
$300

Send your camera-ready ads to [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected]. Use "2026 AKISAN USA Program booklet Ad" in the Subject Line

Thanks for supporting this year's convention.

Booklet 2-Page Spread (Corporations)
$400

Send your camera-ready ads to [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected]. Use "2026 AKISAN USA Program booklet Ad" in the Subject Line

Thanks for supporting this year's convention.

Booth Rental (2 People - Weekend Rentals Only - Online Payme
$400

Send your camera-ready ads to [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected]. Use "2026 AKISAN USA Program booklet Ad" in the Subject Line

Thanks for supporting this year's convention.

Corporate Booth Rental (Weekend)
$500

Send your camera-ready ads to [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected]. Use "2026 AKISAN USA Program booklet Ad" in the Subject Line

Thanks for supporting this year's convention.

Booth Rental (1 Person - Weekend Rentals Only - Onsite Payme
$500

Send your camera-ready ads to [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected]. Use "2026 AKISAN USA Program booklet Ad" in the Subject Line

Thanks for supporting this year's convention.

Booth Rental (2 People - Weekend Rentals Only - Onsite Payme
$550

Send your camera-ready ads to [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected]. Use "2026 AKISAN USA Program booklet Ad" in the Subject Line

Thanks for supporting this year's convention.

Inside Booklet Back Cover
$750

Send your camera-ready ads to [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected]. Use "2026 AKISAN USA Program booklet Ad" in the Subject Line

Thanks for supporting this year's convention.

Inside Booklet Front Cover
$750

Send your camera-ready ads to [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected]. Use "2026 AKISAN USA Program booklet Ad" in the Subject Line

Thanks for supporting this year's convention.

Basketball Tournament Sponsors (2 available)
$1,000

Send your camera-ready ads to [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected]. Use "2026 AKISAN USA Program booklet Ad" in the Subject Line

Thanks for supporting this year's convention.

Beauty Pageant Sponsorship (2 available)
$2,000

Send your camera-ready ads to [email protected], [email protected], and [email protected]. Use "2026 AKISAN USA Program booklet Ad" in the Subject Line

Thanks for supporting this year's convention.

Exhibitor Ballroom Access Pass
$50

This discounted ticket grants exhibitors and booth participants access to the Convention Ballroom during the AKISAN 2026 National Convention.


Enjoy full participation in ballroom activities, networking, and the Gala Night experience.


This offer is exclusive to registered/paid exhibitors and booth vendors ONLY.

Add a donation for Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria, USA Inc.

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