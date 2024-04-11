2024 WWP Raffle





The Walk with Pride Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing new school shoes to children in need throughout the Coastal Bend region. We invite you to join us in our goal of donating 900 pairs of shoes to children in need in our community.





The raffle will take place at the Walk with Pride Fashion Show at 12:30 pm on April 11th, 2024.





Raffle Prizes Below:

$250 Blakely Rae Boutique Gift Card & $250 Bub & Beck Gift Card-donated by Blakely Rae Boutique and Bub & Beck ($500 value) Black Coach Purse ($395 value)-donated by Laura H. Chapman, Chapman Realty Group 2 Tickets to Parker McCollum - General Admission Pit, August 31st ($315 Value)-donated by Ashli Eoff, Fidelity National Home Warranty $300 James Avery Gift Card-donated by Angela Lynch, Blue Star Inspections Services BBQ Pit with Grilling Utensils and Apron ($225 Value)-donated by Jennifer Staff, All Western Mortgage Co. $200 Southwest Airlines Gift Card-donated by Tara Gallaspy, Coastline Properties $150 Anthony's Aveda Concept Salon & Day Spa Gift Card-donated by Anthony Garza, Anthony's Aveda Salon Hot Box Salon & Shop Gift Basket ($150 Value)-donated by Francisco Villa, Hot Box Salon



