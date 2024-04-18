Bus Trip to National Museum of African American History & Culture

◾ SEATING LIMITED TO 54 PASSENGERS ◾
TRANSPORTATION PROVIDED BY SUPERIOR TOURS
Every Superior Tours motor coach is new and luxuriously equipped, with comfortable seats, Wi-Fi, six video screens, footrests, seatbelts, electrical outlets for every seat, and a restroom.
◾ SEATING LIMITED TO 54 PASSENGERS ◾
TRANSPORTATION PROVIDED BY SUPERIOR TOURS
Every Superior Tours motor coach is new and luxuriously equipped, with comfortable seats, Wi-Fi, six video screens, footrests, seatbelts, electrical outlets for every seat, and a restroom.
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Free
🟡 NAACP T-Shirt
$20
Need our NAACP Harford County Branch t-shirt to wear on the bus? Get one today!
Need our NAACP Harford County Branch t-shirt to wear on the bus? Get one today!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!