AA@FC Summer Camps!

AA@FC Summer Camp Registration! (PLEASE READ)
To register:
- Find the camp(s) you would like to sign you child(ren) up for and select the correct number of registrants.
- For each camp selected, you will be prompted to enter your child(ren)'s name and age. (This ensures we have accurate rosters for camp.)
- When observing your total $$ amount, please note that the platform we use (Zeffy) adds a suggested "contribution" amount to aid in their mission. You can toggle this off or change the amount.
We are so excited to see you at camp with AA@FC!
Should your plans change and you need to cancel, you can receive a refund up to SEVEN days before camp. Once within a week of camp, we unfortunately cannot offer a refund as we have already planned and purchased supplies for your child.