AA@FC Summer Camps!

AA@FC Summer Camp Registration! (PLEASE READ)





To register:

Find the camp(s) you would like to sign you child(ren) up for and select the correct number of registrants. For each camp selected, you will be prompted to enter your child(ren)'s name and age. (This ensures we have accurate rosters for camp.) When observing your total $$ amount, please note that the platform we use (Zeffy) adds a suggested "contribution" amount to aid in their mission. You can toggle this off or change the amount.

We are so excited to see you at camp with AA@FC!





Should your plans change and you need to cancel, you can receive a refund up to SEVEN days before camp. Once within a week of camp, we unfortunately cannot offer a refund as we have already planned and purchased supplies for your child.




