Platters and Pearls Char"cute"rie Party! Holiday Edition

This ticket is the regular board (meat) option, which includes everything you need to participate in the char"cute"rie board making. Please read the options carefully, as there will be no refunds for incorrectly placed orders.
1 Disposal Eco-friendly Palm Leaf Platter
1-2 Jams/Honey
2-3 cheeses
2-3 Cured meats
1-2 Fresh Fruits /Vegetables
2-3 Accoutrements ( Nuts, chocolate/dried fruits/pickled vegetables
1 Cracker Assortment
1 Garnish (i.e., herbs,dried florals)
This ticket is the regular board (meat) option, which includes everything you need to participate in the char"cute"rie board making. Please read the options carefully, as there will be no refunds for incorrectly placed orders.
1 Disposal Eco-friendly Palm Leaf Platter
1-2 Jams/Honey
2-3 cheeses
2-3 Cured meats
1-2 Fresh Fruits /Vegetables
2-3 Accoutrements ( Nuts, chocolate/dried fruits/pickled vegetables
1 Cracker Assortment
1 Garnish (i.e., herbs,dried florals)
General admission -Vegan board
$80
This ticket is the vegan board (no meat) option, which includes everything you need to participate in the char"cute"rie board making. Please read the options carefully, as there will be no refunds for incorrectly placed orders.
1 Disposable, Eco- Friendly Palm Leaf Platter
1-2 Jams/Agave
Assorted seasonal vegetables
1-2 specialty dips, hummus, or spreads
1-2 Fresh fruits
2-3 Accoutrements (nuts/ chocolate/dried fruits. Pickled vegetables)
1 Cracker Assortment
1 Garnish ( i.e., herbs, dried florals)
This ticket is the vegan board (no meat) option, which includes everything you need to participate in the char"cute"rie board making. Please read the options carefully, as there will be no refunds for incorrectly placed orders.
1 Disposable, Eco- Friendly Palm Leaf Platter
1-2 Jams/Agave
Assorted seasonal vegetables
1-2 specialty dips, hummus, or spreads
1-2 Fresh fruits
2-3 Accoutrements (nuts/ chocolate/dried fruits. Pickled vegetables)
1 Cracker Assortment
1 Garnish ( i.e., herbs, dried florals)
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