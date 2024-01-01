Logo
United Way of the Lakeshore
Sportsmen's Wild Game Dinner

2330 Barclay St, Muskegon, MI 49441, USA

Join us for an evening of thrilling sportsman camaraderie and hearty feasting at the 2024 Wild Game Dinner, hosted by West Michigan United Labor!


Dive into the Wilderness:

Embark on a culinary adventure as we serve up a delectable array of wild game delicacies, including venison, bear, beaver, and more! Savor the flavors of the great outdoors with every bite.


Festivities Galore:

Indulge in lively entertainment and engaging games throughout the evening. From gun raffles to sporting goods showcases, there's excitement for everyone!


Supporting Local Causes:

Your attendance isn't just about the thrill of the hunt—it's about making a difference. By joining us, you're supporting local nonprofits and emergency needs in the West Michigan area.

