Alumni Path Brick Order Form

In 1948, Lenora McLeish had a dream: to organize a band for young musicians of Licking County that would broaden their musical talents, be a wholesome activity for the summer months, and bring another performing group to the area…





The 2005 Licking County 4H Band honored Mac and Cork McLeish for their dream that created the 4H Band we know and love. They raised money by selling alumni bricks that were placed in a walkway in front of TARA. This money went to the creation of two monuments to honor the legacy of Mac and Cork. These monuments stand at either end of the walkway. There is still plenty of space! Alumni can buy a brick for a minimum of $40.00 (donations exceeding this are happily accepted!). This will include your name, instrument, or leadership position in the band, etc, being imprinted onto the brick.