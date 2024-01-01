Brick Order

General Information: Once you make the selection, you will be able to enter the text for your brick.
Three lines per brick
16 characters per line
Spaces count as a character
Brick Option 1: This option is used to memorialize an individual or entity by using "In Memory of" or "In Honor of" in line 1. The purchaser may freehand lines 2 and 3. Sample:
Line 1: In Memory of
Line 2: John Q Smith
Line 3: Tuscumbia Lions
Brick Option 2: This option allows the purchaser to determine the text for each line as long as it meets the guidelines above. Sample:
Line 1: John Q Smith
Line 2: Tuscumbia Lions
Line 3: Lion of Year-95
You can mark the donation to Zeffy as $0