Brick Order

General Information: Once you make the selection, you will be able to enter the text for your brick.

Three lines per brick

16 characters per line

Spaces count as a character





Brick Option 1: This option is used to memorialize an individual or entity by using "In Memory of" or "In Honor of" in line 1. The purchaser may freehand lines 2 and 3. Sample:

Line 1: In Memory of

Line 2: John Q Smith

Line 3: Tuscumbia Lions





Brick Option 2: This option allows the purchaser to determine the text for each line as long as it meets the guidelines above. Sample:

Line 1: John Q Smith

Line 2: Tuscumbia Lions

Line 3: Lion of Year-95





You can mark the donation to Zeffy as $0



