Lions Helen Keller Memorial
Brick Order

General Information: Once you make the selection, you will be able to enter the text for your brick.

    Three lines per brick

    16 characters per line

    Spaces count as a character


Brick Option 1:  This option is used to memorialize an individual or entity by using "In Memory of" or "In Honor of" in line 1. The purchaser may freehand lines 2 and 3. Sample:

      Line 1: In Memory of     

      Line 2: John Q Smith

      Line 3: Tuscumbia Lions


Brick Option 2: This option allows the purchaser to determine the text for each line as long as it meets the guidelines above. Sample:

    Line 1: John Q Smith

    Line 2: Tuscumbia Lions

    Line 3: Lion of Year-95


