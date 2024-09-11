Maryland Bobcats FC Youth Academy Silent Auction

This is for a bid on a 5-night stay between November 2024 and April 2025 or 3-night stay during all other months ($1500 value). This charming 3 bedroom waterfront cottage is located in Ocean Pines, MD. This Airbnb sleeps 8 guests. One bedroom has 4 bunkbeds. This charming oasis is located in the Ocean Pines community just 10 miles from Ocean City, MD. This dog-friendly home presents a lovely 3 season sun room with 180 degrees of waterfront view and a gas grill on the deck for an afternoon cookout. The full kitchen is fully stocked with all you need to host your family and friends throughout your stay. Enjoy internet access, television streaming, games, and books. Additional perks include a pier with dock access, central air-conditioning, and a private washer/dryer. Take advantage of incredible amenities within Ocean Pines community including indoor and outdoor pools, playgrounds, hiking and water trails, 10 tennis courts, pickleball, golfing, on-site restaurants and a weekly farmers market (when in season). More details here: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/630850596880541522 The winner will coordinate with the owners to arrange mutually convenient dates for either a 3 night stay or a 5 night stay if booked between November 2024 - April 2025.

This is for a bid on a 5-night stay between November 2024 and April 2025 or 3-night stay during all other months ($1500 value). This charming 3 bedroom waterfront cottage is located in Ocean Pines, MD. This Airbnb sleeps 8 guests. One bedroom has 4 bunkbeds. This charming oasis is located in the Ocean Pines community just 10 miles from Ocean City, MD. This dog-friendly home presents a lovely 3 season sun room with 180 degrees of waterfront view and a gas grill on the deck for an afternoon cookout. The full kitchen is fully stocked with all you need to host your family and friends throughout your stay. Enjoy internet access, television streaming, games, and books. Additional perks include a pier with dock access, central air-conditioning, and a private washer/dryer. Take advantage of incredible amenities within Ocean Pines community including indoor and outdoor pools, playgrounds, hiking and water trails, 10 tennis courts, pickleball, golfing, on-site restaurants and a weekly farmers market (when in season). More details here: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/630850596880541522 The winner will coordinate with the owners to arrange mutually convenient dates for either a 3 night stay or a 5 night stay if booked between November 2024 - April 2025.

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