Maryland Bobcats FC Youth Academy Silent Auction

2-Night Stay at an Airbnb Near Deep Creek Lake ($450 value)
$200
Starting bid
If you are looking to get away from the buzz of the city and recharge your batteries and relax, you will enjoy our 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom newly renovated house, located few minutes from downtown Oakland, MD. The house is just 8 min drive to Deep Creek Lake and 15 min drive to Deep Creek Lake State Park.
Large and open living room, basement and game room is perfect stay for your family. Large deck with table and chairs is perfect to spend all day outside, surrounded by woods.
More details here: https://www.vrbo.com/3931154
The winner will coordinate with the owners to arrange mutually convenient dates based on availability.
If you are looking to get away from the buzz of the city and recharge your batteries and relax, you will enjoy our 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom newly renovated house, located few minutes from downtown Oakland, MD. The house is just 8 min drive to Deep Creek Lake and 15 min drive to Deep Creek Lake State Park.
Large and open living room, basement and game room is perfect stay for your family. Large deck with table and chairs is perfect to spend all day outside, surrounded by woods.
More details here: https://www.vrbo.com/3931154
The winner will coordinate with the owners to arrange mutually convenient dates based on availability.
3 or 5 Night Stay at a Cottage in Ocean Pines, MD
$500
Starting bid
This is for a bid on a 5-night stay between November 2024 and April 2025 or 3-night stay during all other months ($1500 value). This charming 3 bedroom waterfront cottage is located in Ocean Pines, MD. This Airbnb sleeps 8 guests. One bedroom has 4 bunkbeds.
This charming oasis is located in the Ocean Pines community just 10 miles from Ocean City, MD. This dog-friendly home presents a lovely 3 season sun room with 180 degrees of waterfront view and a gas grill on the deck for an afternoon cookout. The full kitchen is fully stocked with all you need to host your family and friends throughout your stay. Enjoy internet access, television streaming, games, and books. Additional perks include a pier with dock access, central air-conditioning, and a private washer/dryer. Take advantage of incredible amenities within Ocean Pines community including indoor and outdoor pools, playgrounds, hiking and water trails, 10 tennis courts, pickleball, golfing, on-site restaurants and a weekly farmers market (when in season).
More details here: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/630850596880541522
The winner will coordinate with the owners to arrange mutually convenient dates for either a 3 night stay or a 5 night stay if booked between November 2024 - April 2025.
This is for a bid on a 5-night stay between November 2024 and April 2025 or 3-night stay during all other months ($1500 value). This charming 3 bedroom waterfront cottage is located in Ocean Pines, MD. This Airbnb sleeps 8 guests. One bedroom has 4 bunkbeds.
This charming oasis is located in the Ocean Pines community just 10 miles from Ocean City, MD. This dog-friendly home presents a lovely 3 season sun room with 180 degrees of waterfront view and a gas grill on the deck for an afternoon cookout. The full kitchen is fully stocked with all you need to host your family and friends throughout your stay. Enjoy internet access, television streaming, games, and books. Additional perks include a pier with dock access, central air-conditioning, and a private washer/dryer. Take advantage of incredible amenities within Ocean Pines community including indoor and outdoor pools, playgrounds, hiking and water trails, 10 tennis courts, pickleball, golfing, on-site restaurants and a weekly farmers market (when in season).
More details here: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/630850596880541522
The winner will coordinate with the owners to arrange mutually convenient dates for either a 3 night stay or a 5 night stay if booked between November 2024 - April 2025.
Mini Family Photo Session with Fleur Louise Photography
$100
Starting bid
This is for a 30 minute mini family photo session in the Silver Spring /DC Area with Fleur Louise Photography ($200 value)
About:
Families are messy. In amongst the mess is a whole lot of love, sweat, and tears. I try to capture this with my camera. I want the love, the joy, and the connection. I also want the unguarded not so picture-perfect moments. I like chaos. I like movement, noise, and emotion. I believe one day you will want a record of what life looked like for you and your family at this point in time.
Find out more: https://www.fleurlouise.photography
Winners will coordinate directly with the photographer to schedule a mutually convenient date and time. You must use within a year.
This is for a 30 minute mini family photo session in the Silver Spring /DC Area with Fleur Louise Photography ($200 value)
About:
Families are messy. In amongst the mess is a whole lot of love, sweat, and tears. I try to capture this with my camera. I want the love, the joy, and the connection. I also want the unguarded not so picture-perfect moments. I like chaos. I like movement, noise, and emotion. I believe one day you will want a record of what life looked like for you and your family at this point in time.
Find out more: https://www.fleurlouise.photography
Winners will coordinate directly with the photographer to schedule a mutually convenient date and time. You must use within a year.
2 D.C. United Tickets 2024 + 25% off D.C. United Summer Camp
$100
Starting bid
The winner will receive 2x tickets to the last home D.C. United match at Audi Field on October 19th & 25% off of D.C. United Summer Camp in 2025 (estimated $250 value).
D.C. United Summer Camps is the perfect opportunity for young players to connect with their hometown team while learning and practicing their favorite sport!
Our soccer curriculum will help players of all abilities, beginner or experienced, develop both on and off the field while teaching lessons such as resiliency, optimism, determination, and goal setting.
The winner will receive 2x tickets to the last home D.C. United match at Audi Field on October 19th & 25% off of D.C. United Summer Camp in 2025 (estimated $250 value).
D.C. United Summer Camps is the perfect opportunity for young players to connect with their hometown team while learning and practicing their favorite sport!
Our soccer curriculum will help players of all abilities, beginner or experienced, develop both on and off the field while teaching lessons such as resiliency, optimism, determination, and goal setting.
2025 Maryland Bobcats Youth Summer Training Session
$125
Starting bid
This auction item offers one youth a spot in a 2025 summer training session with Maryland Bobcats FC. (estimated $288 value)
Learn and train with Maryland's professional soccer team. All sessions are run by MBFC youth coaches, reserve team coaches, and professional players!
U9-U18 players are welcome to participate in this advanced training, held twice a week with a total of six trainings per session.
This auction item offers one youth a spot in a 2025 summer training session with Maryland Bobcats FC. (estimated $288 value)
Learn and train with Maryland's professional soccer team. All sessions are run by MBFC youth coaches, reserve team coaches, and professional players!
U9-U18 players are welcome to participate in this advanced training, held twice a week with a total of six trainings per session.
2024 Maryland Bobcats Team-Signed Jersey
$75
Starting bid
Celebrate an unforgettable season with this authentic Maryland Bobcats jersey, signed by the entire 2024 team! As the 2024 division champions, this one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia is the perfect way to commemorate this amazing season and community.
Celebrate an unforgettable season with this authentic Maryland Bobcats jersey, signed by the entire 2024 team! As the 2024 division champions, this one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia is the perfect way to commemorate this amazing season and community.
1 Hour Personal Training Session with Head Coach Alex Kao
$100
Starting bid
Alex is the Head Coach of the Maryland Bobcats FC and Director of the Youth Academy. He holds a US Soccer A coaching license and a UEFA B license.
Alex's coaching philosophy is deeply influenced by his roots playing in France as well as his experience playing American soccer at D1 and pro levels. He previously played professionally on MD Bobcats FC, Philadelphia Fury and PARIS FC (France -League 2).
Winner will be connected directly to Alex to coordinate a convenient date and time for the training session.
Alex is the Head Coach of the Maryland Bobcats FC and Director of the Youth Academy. He holds a US Soccer A coaching license and a UEFA B license.
Alex's coaching philosophy is deeply influenced by his roots playing in France as well as his experience playing American soccer at D1 and pro levels. He previously played professionally on MD Bobcats FC, Philadelphia Fury and PARIS FC (France -League 2).
Winner will be connected directly to Alex to coordinate a convenient date and time for the training session.
1 Hour Personal Training Session with Abdou Thiam - Forward
$75
Starting bid
Abdou Thiam is current forward on Maryland Bobcats FC. He holds a US Soccer C License and is the current U15 and U19 coach.
Through his career he also played on Forward Madison FC and Louisville City FC. Previous coaching experience includes Louisville Academy, Regen and Capital East Soccer Club.
Winner will be connected directly to Abdou to coordinate a convenient date and time for the training session.
Abdou Thiam is current forward on Maryland Bobcats FC. He holds a US Soccer C License and is the current U15 and U19 coach.
Through his career he also played on Forward Madison FC and Louisville City FC. Previous coaching experience includes Louisville Academy, Regen and Capital East Soccer Club.
Winner will be connected directly to Abdou to coordinate a convenient date and time for the training session.
1 Hour Training Session with Elijah Amo - Forward
$75
Starting bid
Elijah is a Silver Spring native and starting forward for the Maryland Bobcats FC. In his youth he was part of the Bethesda SC Academy and helped the team win the Maryland State Cup and US Youth Soccer Region 1 Championship in 2012. In his pro career he also played with the South Georgia Tormenta (USL).
Winner will be connected directly to Elijah to coordinate a convenient date and time for the training session.
Elijah is a Silver Spring native and starting forward for the Maryland Bobcats FC. In his youth he was part of the Bethesda SC Academy and helped the team win the Maryland State Cup and US Youth Soccer Region 1 Championship in 2012. In his pro career he also played with the South Georgia Tormenta (USL).
Winner will be connected directly to Elijah to coordinate a convenient date and time for the training session.
1 Hour Training Session with Drew Wivell - Midfielder
$75
Starting bid
Drew is a starting midfielder on Maryland Bobcats FC and was previously in the Bobcats U23 program. He is also the coach of the U11 and U16 teams. He is currently working on getting his US Soccer D Coaching License.
Winner will be connected directly to Drew to coordinate a convenient date and time for the training session.
Drew is a starting midfielder on Maryland Bobcats FC and was previously in the Bobcats U23 program. He is also the coach of the U11 and U16 teams. He is currently working on getting his US Soccer D Coaching License.
Winner will be connected directly to Drew to coordinate a convenient date and time for the training session.
1 Hour Training Session with Manny Gonzalez- Midfielder
$75
Starting bid
Manny is a current midfielder on Maryland Bobcats FC. In his pro-career he previously played for the Oakland Roots, FC Tulsa, Miami FC and Fort Lauderdale Strikers.
He is currently coaching the U14 Bobcats youth team and holds a US Soccer B Coaching License.
Winner will be connected directly to Manny to coordinate a convenient date and time for the training session.
Manny is a current midfielder on Maryland Bobcats FC. In his pro-career he previously played for the Oakland Roots, FC Tulsa, Miami FC and Fort Lauderdale Strikers.
He is currently coaching the U14 Bobcats youth team and holds a US Soccer B Coaching License.
Winner will be connected directly to Manny to coordinate a convenient date and time for the training session.
1 Hour Training Session with Kelvin Mwape - Midfielder
$75
Starting bid
Kelvin is a starting midfielder on the Maryland Bobcats FC. During his pro career he previously played in the United Soccer League (USL) for the Charlotte Independence, Richmond Kickers and South Georgia Tormenta. He then played on the NISA League for Chattanooga FC before coming to the Bobcats.
Winner will be connected directly to Kelvin to coordinate a convenient date and time for the training session.
Kelvin is a starting midfielder on the Maryland Bobcats FC. During his pro career he previously played in the United Soccer League (USL) for the Charlotte Independence, Richmond Kickers and South Georgia Tormenta. He then played on the NISA League for Chattanooga FC before coming to the Bobcats.
Winner will be connected directly to Kelvin to coordinate a convenient date and time for the training session.
1 Hour Training Session with Abdul Kooistra - Defender
$75
Starting bid
Abdul better known as Coach Dook is a current defender for the Maryland Bobcats FC. He is also the coach of the U9 and U10 Bobcats youth teams.
During his pro career he also played for Hawks FC (Gambia) and Nacao Esports (Brazil).
He currently holds a US Soccer D Coaching License.
Winner will be connected directly to Abdul to coordinate a convenient date and time for the training session.
Abdul better known as Coach Dook is a current defender for the Maryland Bobcats FC. He is also the coach of the U9 and U10 Bobcats youth teams.
During his pro career he also played for Hawks FC (Gambia) and Nacao Esports (Brazil).
He currently holds a US Soccer D Coaching License.
Winner will be connected directly to Abdul to coordinate a convenient date and time for the training session.
1 Hour Training Session with Travis Ward - Defender
$75
Starting bid
Travis is a current defender for the Maryland Bobcats FC. During his pro career he played for several NISA teams including the Philadelphia Fury, Greenville Triumph, Michigan Stars and Stumptown AC.
Winner will be connected directly to Travis to coordinate a convenient date and time for the training session.
Travis is a current defender for the Maryland Bobcats FC. During his pro career he played for several NISA teams including the Philadelphia Fury, Greenville Triumph, Michigan Stars and Stumptown AC.
Winner will be connected directly to Travis to coordinate a convenient date and time for the training session.
1 Hour Training Session with Louis Almeida - Defender
$75
Starting bid
Louis is a starting defender on Maryland Bobcats FC. He previously played professionally in San Diego and on various teams throughout Spain.
Winner will be connected directly to Louis to coordinate a convenient date and time for the training session.
Louis is a starting defender on Maryland Bobcats FC. He previously played professionally in San Diego and on various teams throughout Spain.
Winner will be connected directly to Louis to coordinate a convenient date and time for the training session.
1 Hour Personal Training Session with Jake Boyle - Goalie
$75
Starting bid
Jake is the starting goalkeeper on the Maryland Bobcats FC. He has previous experience playing for Caboolture SFC in Queensland, Australia, Baltimore Kings and for division 2 Limestone University.
Winner will be connected directly to Jake to coordinate a convenient date and time for the training session.
Jake is the starting goalkeeper on the Maryland Bobcats FC. He has previous experience playing for Caboolture SFC in Queensland, Australia, Baltimore Kings and for division 2 Limestone University.
Winner will be connected directly to Jake to coordinate a convenient date and time for the training session.
1 Hour Training Session with Chandler Guance - Goalie
$75
Starting bid
Chandler is currently a goalie on the Maryland Bobcats FC. He previously played in the USL league for Louisville City FC.
His coaching experience includes FC Kentucky U12-13, Charlotte Independence Soccer Club, Northern Virginia United Academy and Kings Hammer.
Winner will be connected directly to Chandler to coordinate a convenient date and time for the training session.
Chandler is currently a goalie on the Maryland Bobcats FC. He previously played in the USL league for Louisville City FC.
His coaching experience includes FC Kentucky U12-13, Charlotte Independence Soccer Club, Northern Virginia United Academy and Kings Hammer.
Winner will be connected directly to Chandler to coordinate a convenient date and time for the training session.
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