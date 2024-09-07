Brisket Plate Pre-sell for Delivery to MCH Day Shift at 12 noon 7/9/2024 (Tuesday)

The plate features an 8 oz serving of delicious smoked brisket, accompanied by sausage, macaroni salad, beans, bread, and a 12 oz can of Coca-Cola, Sprite, or Dr. Pepper.





Plates will be delivered a 12 noon on Tuesday 7/9/24 to a central pickup location inside of MCH. We will communicate the pickup location to you prior to the event.





About the hosts:

This is a fundraiser to benefit the newly formed not-for-profit West Odessa Water Warriors. The funds will be used to file our Request for Exemption for Federal Taxes with the IRS and to fund start-up operating expenses. When approved by the IRS, all future donation will be tax-deductible by the donor.

Our objective is to Bring Clean Running Water to the approximately 40,000 people in our community who do not have access.

We are a community volunteer group dedicated to generating ideas and advocating for solutions to bring clean, running water to the residents of West Odessa, the largest colonia in Texas. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for those in need and ensure every household has access to this basic human necessity. By the way, did you know that West Odessa is the largest unincorporated area in Texas without access to basic services, and we are 2nd in size to the Woodlands who do have services.