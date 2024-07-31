Preservation Bloomfield's Silent Auction

Our Host and Hostess Dennis and Mary Ellen O'Bryan have gifted Item #1 for our silent auction
Italian Dinner with large bottle of wine (valued at $150) includes:
$100 Andiamo gift card (expires 1/5/25)
Jeroboam bottle of Incanto Puglio Rosso italian wine, 3L ($50)
Enjoy wine and gift cards Donated by the O'Bryan Family
Our Host and Hostess Dennis and Mary Ellen O'Bryan have gifted Item #1 for our silent auction
Italian Dinner with large bottle of wine (valued at $150) includes:
$100 Andiamo gift card (expires 1/5/25)
Jeroboam bottle of Incanto Puglio Rosso italian wine, 3L ($50)
Enjoy wine and gift cards Donated by the O'Bryan Family
Exclusive Dinner at the Craig Log Cabin - Item #2
$150
Starting bid
This is a one-of-a-kind experience to have a chef-prepared meal for six at the Craig Log Cabin, located at the Bowers School Farm. Date to be arranged with the Bloomfield Historical Society President, Dave Bogart Item value - $400.00
This is a one-of-a-kind experience to have a chef-prepared meal for six at the Craig Log Cabin, located at the Bowers School Farm. Date to be arranged with the Bloomfield Historical Society President, Dave Bogart Item value - $400.00
Massai Warriors - Item #3
$150
Starting bid
These batik framed Warriors have guarded stairwells in two different homes over the last 26 years. Let them stand guard in your home!!!
Custom glass and frame. Item Value - $200.00
Frame size 39.5inH. x 22inW
These batik framed Warriors have guarded stairwells in two different homes over the last 26 years. Let them stand guard in your home!!!
Custom glass and frame. Item Value - $200.00
Frame size 39.5inH. x 22inW
Open Barn 4-pack of Tickets - Item #4
$20
Starting bid
Take your family, friends, grandkids, or neighbors to visit the Bowers School Farm in Bloomfield Hills. These tickets are good for any weekend Open Barn event. Visit www.SchoolFarm.org for more information. Item Value - $40.00
Take your family, friends, grandkids, or neighbors to visit the Bowers School Farm in Bloomfield Hills. These tickets are good for any weekend Open Barn event. Visit www.SchoolFarm.org for more information. Item Value - $40.00
DSO POPS Concert - Item #5
$50
Starting bid
Celebrate the holiday season in style with two tickets to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra's beloved Home for the Holidays concert on Saturday, December 14, 2024. Enjoy festive favorites and timeless classics in one of Detroit’s most iconic venues, featuring the exceptional talent of the DSO.
Your seats are located in the Dress Circle Right, Row E, offering a prime view of the stage and ensuring an unforgettable musical experience.
Bid now for the chance to immerse yourself in the magic of the season with this holiday tradition!
Item Value $133.00
Celebrate the holiday season in style with two tickets to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra's beloved Home for the Holidays concert on Saturday, December 14, 2024. Enjoy festive favorites and timeless classics in one of Detroit’s most iconic venues, featuring the exceptional talent of the DSO.
Your seats are located in the Dress Circle Right, Row E, offering a prime view of the stage and ensuring an unforgettable musical experience.
Bid now for the chance to immerse yourself in the magic of the season with this holiday tradition!
Item Value $133.00
Meadow Brook Hall Events- Item #6
$50
Starting bid
Experience the magic of the holiday season at the historic Meadow Brook Hall with two enchanting events! This package include
1 Voucher for 2 Tickets to the Holiday Walk (Valid November 29 – December 23, 2024): Step back in time and explore the grand estate, beautifully decorated for the holidays. Stroll through the elegant rooms adorned with festive lights, ornaments, and seasonal décor, creating a breathtaking holiday experience.
1 Voucher for 2 Tickets to Winter Wonder Lights (Valid November 29 – December 30, 2024): Enjoy a dazzling outdoor light display, where the grounds of Meadow Brook are transformed into a winter wonderland. Wander through sparkling pathways filled with interactive light features, music, and holiday cheer.
Bid now for a chance to make your 2024 holiday season truly unforgettable!
Value $86.00
Experience the magic of the holiday season at the historic Meadow Brook Hall with two enchanting events! This package include
1 Voucher for 2 Tickets to the Holiday Walk (Valid November 29 – December 23, 2024): Step back in time and explore the grand estate, beautifully decorated for the holidays. Stroll through the elegant rooms adorned with festive lights, ornaments, and seasonal décor, creating a breathtaking holiday experience.
1 Voucher for 2 Tickets to Winter Wonder Lights (Valid November 29 – December 30, 2024): Enjoy a dazzling outdoor light display, where the grounds of Meadow Brook are transformed into a winter wonderland. Wander through sparkling pathways filled with interactive light features, music, and holiday cheer.
Bid now for a chance to make your 2024 holiday season truly unforgettable!
Value $86.00
The Noble Donation - Item #7
$60
Starting bid
The Noble Luxury Apartments in Bloomfield Hills has donated a gracious dinner at Roadside B&G
Item Value is $150.00
The Noble Luxury Apartments in Bloomfield Hills has donated a gracious dinner at Roadside B&G
Item Value is $150.00
Bubbly for the Holidays - Item #8
$70
Starting bid
Elevate your holiday celebrations with a delightful basket featuring two bottles of exquisite French Champagne from the esteemed Bruno Paillard brand. Known for its commitment to quality and craftsmanship, Bruno Paillard produces some of the finest Champagnes in the world, offering a sophisticated blend of flavors that will impress your guests.
This elegant basket is perfect for toasting to special moments, making it an ideal gift for friends, family, or yourself! Treat your taste buds to the luxurious experience of Bruno Paillard Champagne this holiday season.
Bid now for a chance to savor the essence of celebration!
Item value $170.00
Elevate your holiday celebrations with a delightful basket featuring two bottles of exquisite French Champagne from the esteemed Bruno Paillard brand. Known for its commitment to quality and craftsmanship, Bruno Paillard produces some of the finest Champagnes in the world, offering a sophisticated blend of flavors that will impress your guests.
This elegant basket is perfect for toasting to special moments, making it an ideal gift for friends, family, or yourself! Treat your taste buds to the luxurious experience of Bruno Paillard Champagne this holiday season.
Bid now for a chance to savor the essence of celebration!
Item value $170.00
White House Ornaments - Item #9
$70
Starting bid
Add a touch of history and elegance to your holiday décor with this set of three collectible annual Christmas ornaments from the White House Historical Association. Each ornament is a beautifully crafted piece, representing a unique moment in American history and tradition. These highly sought-after ornaments are perfect for collectors and holiday enthusiasts alike, making them a timeless addition to your festive celebrations.
Don’t miss the chance to own these exquisite pieces of history and bring a bit of the White House into your home this holiday season!
Value: $150 Ornaments are numbered and are from 2016, 2008, and 2001
Add a touch of history and elegance to your holiday décor with this set of three collectible annual Christmas ornaments from the White House Historical Association. Each ornament is a beautifully crafted piece, representing a unique moment in American history and tradition. These highly sought-after ornaments are perfect for collectors and holiday enthusiasts alike, making them a timeless addition to your festive celebrations.
Don’t miss the chance to own these exquisite pieces of history and bring a bit of the White House into your home this holiday season!
Value: $150 Ornaments are numbered and are from 2016, 2008, and 2001
Salon Magic Item #10
$100
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a luxurious salon experience at Malia Salon, located on Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills. This gift certificate entitles you to a professional cut, color, and blow-dry, all delivered by the talented stylists at one of the area’s top salons. Whether you’re looking for a fresh new look or simply want to pamper yourself, Malia Salon offers exceptional service that will leave you feeling confident and rejuvenated.
Location:
43165 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills
Phone: 248-857-8881 Winning bidder should contact Bobby
Value: $150.00
Treat yourself to a luxurious salon experience at Malia Salon, located on Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills. This gift certificate entitles you to a professional cut, color, and blow-dry, all delivered by the talented stylists at one of the area’s top salons. Whether you’re looking for a fresh new look or simply want to pamper yourself, Malia Salon offers exceptional service that will leave you feeling confident and rejuvenated.
Location:
43165 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills
Phone: 248-857-8881 Winning bidder should contact Bobby
Value: $150.00
Showcase Landscape Item #13
$500
Starting bid
Transform your outdoor space with an exclusive, in-depth consultation from award-winning landscape architect Michael J. Dul. With over 40 years of experience designing some of the most beautiful landscapes in Michigan, Michael will offer expert insights and creative solutions for your residential property. This package includes up to 4 hours of personalized consultation, where Michael will review your landscape, suggest improvements, and help you envision a space that perfectly balances aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability.
Unlock the potential of your outdoor haven with guidance from one of the best in the business!
Item Value $1,000.00 valid through 2024
Transform your outdoor space with an exclusive, in-depth consultation from award-winning landscape architect Michael J. Dul. With over 40 years of experience designing some of the most beautiful landscapes in Michigan, Michael will offer expert insights and creative solutions for your residential property. This package includes up to 4 hours of personalized consultation, where Michael will review your landscape, suggest improvements, and help you envision a space that perfectly balances aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability.
Unlock the potential of your outdoor haven with guidance from one of the best in the business!
Item Value $1,000.00 valid through 2024
More White House Ornaments Item #14
$70
Starting bid
Add a touch of history and elegance to your holiday décor with this set of three collectible annual Christmas ornaments from the White House Historical Association. Each ornament is a beautifully crafted piece, representing a unique moment in American history and tradition. These highly sought-after ornaments are perfect for collectors and holiday enthusiasts alike, making them a timeless additionto your festive celebrations.
Don’t miss the chance to own these exquisite pieces of history and bring a bit of the White House into your home this holiday season!
Value : $150
These ornaments are numbered and are from 2016, 2008, and 2000.
Add a touch of history and elegance to your holiday décor with this set of three collectible annual Christmas ornaments from the White House Historical Association. Each ornament is a beautifully crafted piece, representing a unique moment in American history and tradition. These highly sought-after ornaments are perfect for collectors and holiday enthusiasts alike, making them a timeless additionto your festive celebrations.
Don’t miss the chance to own these exquisite pieces of history and bring a bit of the White House into your home this holiday season!
Value : $150
These ornaments are numbered and are from 2016, 2008, and 2000.
More Bubbly Item #15
$70
Starting bid
Elevate your holiday celebrations with a delightful basket featuring two bottles of exquisite French Champagne from the esteemed Bruno Paillard brand. Known for its commitment to quality and craftsmanship, Bruno Paillard produces some of the finest Champagnes in the world, offering a sophisticated blend of flavors that will impress your guests.
This elegant basket is perfect for toasting to special moments, making it an ideal gift for friends, family, onr yourself! Treat your taste buds to the luxurious experience of Bruno Paillard Champagne this holiday season.
Bid now for a chance to savor the essence of celebration!
Value $170.00
Elevate your holiday celebrations with a delightful basket featuring two bottles of exquisite French Champagne from the esteemed Bruno Paillard brand. Known for its commitment to quality and craftsmanship, Bruno Paillard produces some of the finest Champagnes in the world, offering a sophisticated blend of flavors that will impress your guests.
This elegant basket is perfect for toasting to special moments, making it an ideal gift for friends, family, onr yourself! Treat your taste buds to the luxurious experience of Bruno Paillard Champagne this holiday season.
Bid now for a chance to savor the essence of celebration!
Value $170.00
Great Musical Entertainment Item #16
$175
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of music with a 2-hour private performance by accomplished musician Curtis Posuniak, right in the comfort of your home! Curtis will entertain you and your guests with a personalized performance on your own piano, delivering a beautiful repertoire that will create the perfect ambiance for any special occasion. Whether you're hosting an intimate gathering or simply want to treat yourself to live music, this experience is sure to impress.
Bid now to elevate your next event with the artistry of Curtis Posuniak!
date/time/location until end date?? Value $400
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of music with a 2-hour private performance by accomplished musician Curtis Posuniak, right in the comfort of your home! Curtis will entertain you and your guests with a personalized performance on your own piano, delivering a beautiful repertoire that will create the perfect ambiance for any special occasion. Whether you're hosting an intimate gathering or simply want to treat yourself to live music, this experience is sure to impress.
Bid now to elevate your next event with the artistry of Curtis Posuniak!
date/time/location until end date?? Value $400
Small and Beautiful Item #12
$200
Starting bid
Indulge in luxury with this stunning Gucci Marmot bag in a rich emerald green. Crafted from the finest materials, this iconic designer piece features the signature double G logo, with a chic quilted design and sophisticated gold-tone hardware. Perfectly sized for day-to-night versatility, this bag adds a touch of elegance to any outfit and is a must-have for the fashion-forward individual.
Make a statement with this timeless accessory and bid now to own a piece of Gucci’s iconic craftsmanship!. The value of this item is $1650.00
Indulge in luxury with this stunning Gucci Marmot bag in a rich emerald green. Crafted from the finest materials, this iconic designer piece features the signature double G logo, with a chic quilted design and sophisticated gold-tone hardware. Perfectly sized for day-to-night versatility, this bag adds a touch of elegance to any outfit and is a must-have for the fashion-forward individual.
Make a statement with this timeless accessory and bid now to own a piece of Gucci’s iconic craftsmanship!. The value of this item is $1650.00
Pink is so Flattering !! Item#18
$150
Starting bid
Turn heads with this luxurious Louis Vuitton monogrammed shawl, the perfect blend of elegance and style. Crafted with the iconic LV monogram, this shawl adds a sophisticated touch to any ensemble, whether you're dressing up for an evening out or elevating a casual look. Its soft, high-quality fabric ensures comfort while making a statement of timeless fashion.
Bid now to wrap yourself in luxury and step out in style with this must-have Louis Vuitton accessory! Shawl is a 54# square.
The value of this item is $785.00
Turn heads with this luxurious Louis Vuitton monogrammed shawl, the perfect blend of elegance and style. Crafted with the iconic LV monogram, this shawl adds a sophisticated touch to any ensemble, whether you're dressing up for an evening out or elevating a casual look. Its soft, high-quality fabric ensures comfort while making a statement of timeless fashion.
Bid now to wrap yourself in luxury and step out in style with this must-have Louis Vuitton accessory! Shawl is a 54# square.
The value of this item is $785.00
More PINK !! Item #19
$100
Starting bid
Elevate your wardrobe with this exquisite Gucci pink silk scarf. Soft and lightweight, this luxurious accessory adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit. Featuring the timeless elegance of Gucci's design, the vibrant pink hue makes it perfect for adding a pop of color to both casual and formal attire. Whether tied around your neck, draped over your shoulders, or styled with your handbag, this scarf will instantly enhance your look.
Bid now for the chance tou own this beautiful piece and enjoy the elegance of Gucci!o
Value of this item is $540.00
Elevate your wardrobe with this exquisite Gucci pink silk scarf. Soft and lightweight, this luxurious accessory adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit. Featuring the timeless elegance of Gucci's design, the vibrant pink hue makes it perfect for adding a pop of color to both casual and formal attire. Whether tied around your neck, draped over your shoulders, or styled with your handbag, this scarf will instantly enhance your look.
Bid now for the chance tou own this beautiful piece and enjoy the elegance of Gucci!o
Value of this item is $540.00
Gift Certificate to Bills Restaurant Item #20
$20
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an exceptional dining experience at Bill's Restaurant in Bloomfield Hills with this gift certificate! Renowned for its warm atmosphere and delectable menu, Bill's offers a delightful selection of dishes, from expertly prepared steaks to fresh seafood, all complemented by an extensive wine list and artisanal cocktails.
Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying a night out, Bill's Restaurant promises an unforgettable meal that will tantalize your taste buds. Don't miss your chance to savor the culinary excellence of this beloved local gem!
Bid now for a taste of fine dining at Bill's! Item Value #100
Treat yourself to an exceptional dining experience at Bill's Restaurant in Bloomfield Hills with this gift certificate! Renowned for its warm atmosphere and delectable menu, Bill's offers a delightful selection of dishes, from expertly prepared steaks to fresh seafood, all complemented by an extensive wine list and artisanal cocktails.
Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying a night out, Bill's Restaurant promises an unforgettable meal that will tantalize your taste buds. Don't miss your chance to savor the culinary excellence of this beloved local gem!
Bid now for a taste of fine dining at Bill's! Item Value #100
Ace Hardware Gift Certificate item # 21
$25
Starting bid
Enhance your home improvement projects with a $100 gift certificate to Walnut Lake Ace Hardware! Conveniently located at 2100 Walnut Lake Rd, West Bloomfield, MI, this local gem offers a wide variety of tools, home goods, gardening supplies, and everything you need for DIY projects.
Whether you’re looking to tackle a home renovation, stock up on essential supplies, or find the perfect gift for the handyman or DIY enthusiast in your life, this gift certificate provides the flexibility to choose what you need.
Bid now for a chance to turn your home improvement dreams into reality with Walnut Lake Ace Hardware!
Total Value: $100
Enhance your home improvement projects with a $100 gift certificate to Walnut Lake Ace Hardware! Conveniently located at 2100 Walnut Lake Rd, West Bloomfield, MI, this local gem offers a wide variety of tools, home goods, gardening supplies, and everything you need for DIY projects.
Whether you’re looking to tackle a home renovation, stock up on essential supplies, or find the perfect gift for the handyman or DIY enthusiast in your life, this gift certificate provides the flexibility to choose what you need.
Bid now for a chance to turn your home improvement dreams into reality with Walnut Lake Ace Hardware!
Total Value: $100
Gucci Silk Scarf Item #22
$100
Starting bid
Blue and Yellow Gucci Silk Scarf -
72 x 7"
Item Value 300.00
Blue and Yellow Gucci Silk Scarf -
72 x 7"
Item Value 300.00
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