Preservation Bloomfield's Silent Auction

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of music with a 2-hour private performance by accomplished musician Curtis Posuniak, right in the comfort of your home! Curtis will entertain you and your guests with a personalized performance on your own piano, delivering a beautiful repertoire that will create the perfect ambiance for any special occasion. Whether you're hosting an intimate gathering or simply want to treat yourself to live music, this experience is sure to impress. Bid now to elevate your next event with the artistry of Curtis Posuniak! date/time/location until end date?? Value $400

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of music with a 2-hour private performance by accomplished musician Curtis Posuniak, right in the comfort of your home! Curtis will entertain you and your guests with a personalized performance on your own piano, delivering a beautiful repertoire that will create the perfect ambiance for any special occasion. Whether you're hosting an intimate gathering or simply want to treat yourself to live music, this experience is sure to impress. Bid now to elevate your next event with the artistry of Curtis Posuniak! date/time/location until end date?? Value $400

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